Lady Gaga stuns in skin-tight shorts - and wait 'til you see her shoes! Mother Monster keeps making major statements in NYC

Just a day after taking a break from runway-ready ensembles and sky-high heels, Lady Gaga was back in full force on the streets of New York City, rocking another head-turning look.

Mother Monster looked incredible as she stepped out of a building on Wednesday in the Big Apple wearing a light blue crop and matching bike shorts paired with a massive pair of white sky-high, lace-up, platform stiletto boots.

The Bad Romance star accessorized the look with black cat-eye sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a tiny white quilted clutch that matched her shoes.

Gaga's off-duty style is next level!

Gaga showed off her toned figure in the eye-catching ensemble and gave a quick glimpse at the trumpet tattoo on her arm as she waved to onlookers while she strolled down a sidewalk.

It was just the latest time she’s worn a pair of massive heels. Gaga was spotted rocking her beloved Pleasure Shoe 9-inch black platform boots with a body-hugging cut-out dress, a turban bodysuit, and shimmery tights, and even a pair of angel wings.

Gaga strolled around NYC in a black turban bodysuit and her fave 9-inch boots

But Gaga switched things up on Tuesday and surprisingly toned things down a bit when she was photographed in New York City wearing something we didn’t see coming: two (gasp) sweatsuits.

In true Gaga fashion though, neither athleisure look was a typical low-key ensemble. Both had stylish elements that made us want the outfits in our closets asap.

The A Star is Born star first rocked a black Balenciaga hooded sweatsuit that had the fashion house’s name on the front and back of it. She paired it with white tennis shoes and shielded her eyes with black sunglasses as she strolled out of a building palming a coffee cup on Tuesday.

Gaga flashed her toned abs in a cropped sweatsuit

Gaga continued to show off her casual off-duty style when she was spotted later that night wearing a cropped hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled over blonde locks. She paired it with matching sweatpants and white Nike sneakers.

The Bad Romance singer was in good spirits as she exited her chauffeured car, and threw up her arms, revealing her toned abs.

It’s further proof that no matter if Gaga is rocking a neon star print swimsuit, a turban bodysuit, or a cropped sweatsuit we want to wear too, she will always serve up an enviable look.

Gaga has been spending time in NYC for her performances with Tony Bennett to celebrate his 95th birthday. The last of the two concerts, “One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga,” will take place tonight at Radio City Music Hall.

