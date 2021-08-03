Lady Gaga goes full glam to announce exciting news with Tony Bennett With Lady Gaga, anything goes

When fans were just on the cusp of thinking that Lady Gaga would be returning to her Mother Monster days, given her avant-garde New York outings, she shakes things up once again.

Gaga decided to transform herself once again, this time into a chic starlet right out of the 50s (or 2019's Oscar season) to make a major announcement.

The singer shared with her fans a video clip featuring her in an elegant up-do, wearing a gorgeous full-length gown, as she tended to her dear friend Tony Bennett.

The clip served as a way to reveal that Gaga and Tony would be making music together again, releasing their second album of duets called Love For Sale.

In the caption, she wrote, "The day we released 'Cheek To Cheek' in 2014, @itstonybennett called me and asked me if I wanted to record another album with him, this time celebrating the songs of Cole Porter.

"I'm always honored to sing with my friend Tony, so of course I accepted the invitation. Today, I am so excited to announce that our new album 'Love For Sale' will be released October 1. You can pre-order the album and listen to our first single 'I Get A Kick Out Of You' everywhere now!"

The two will be releasing a second collaborative album called Love For Sale

Fans were absolutely ecstatic at the news, especially the ones who enjoyed their first album, Cheek to Cheek, enough to drive it all the way to number one in 2014.

"I'm so hyped!!!!" one fan wrote, with another simply saying, "NEW ERA NEW ERA NEW ERA NEW ERA NEW ERA NEW ERA," and a third adding, "Jazz queen YOU ARE BACK!"

The announcement was made in conjunction with Tony's 95th birthday, which the two singers will be celebrating with a series of performances at Radio City Music Hall.

Gaga announced that she'd be celebrating Tony's birthday with a series of performances

Gaga shared the post announcing the concert and lovingly paid tribute to her partner by commenting on it, saying, "I love you Tony, the world is a better place because you're in it."

