Lady Gaga flashes her sculpted abs in a look you would never expect Mother Monster is the queen of versatility

After days of rocking sky-high platform boots and a stunning array of stylish ensembles, Lady Gaga toned things down a bit when she stepped out in New York City wearing something we didn’t see coming: two (gasp) sweatsuits.

In true Gaga fashion though, neither look was a typical low-key ensemble. Both had stylish elements that you might have missed, and we want the cozy looks in our closets asap.

Mother Monster first rocked a black Balenciaga hooded sweatsuit that had the fashion house’s name on the front and back of it.

Gaga went low key in a black Balenciaga sweatsuit

She paired it with white tennis shoes and shielded her eyes with black sunglasses as she strolled out of a building palming a coffee cup on Tuesday.

Gaga continued to show off her casual off-duty style later that night when she wore a cropped hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled over blonde locks. She paired it with matching sweatpants and white Nike sneakers.

The Bad Romance singer was in good spirits as she exited her chauffeured car and threw up her arms, revealing her toned abs.

Mother Monster flashed her abs in a cropped sweatsuit

It’s further proof that no matter if Gaga is rocking a neon star-print swimsuit, a turban bodysuit, or a cropped sweatsuit, she will always serve up an enviable look that makes a statement.

Further proof? Just days after she stepped out in the Big Apple wearing sky-high platform boots paired with shimmery tights and a turban bodysuit last week, she wowed yet again in a look that the Duchess of Cambridge would love.

Gaga went full Hollywood glam with a splash of retro when she sported a black and white Rodarte polka dot dress complete with a white collar and cuffs and a figure-flattering silhouette as she walked into Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Pre-sweatsuits, Gaga stunned in a Rodarte polka dot dress that gave Kate Middleton vibes

The A Star is Born star completed the look with pointed white stilettos pumps, black cat-eye sunglasses, and a white handbag that read "Love for Sale". She also wore a gorgeous pair of silver and pearl drop AGMES X Simone Bodmer-Turner Sandra earrings.

The look was so similar to one of Kate’s iconic looks - a navy Alessandra Rich polka dot dress that the royal wore to a D-Day memorial exhibition, in a royal family portrait for Prince Charles’s 70th birthday, and to visit Bletchley Park in May 2019.

The Duchess of Cambridge's polka dot Alessandra Rich dress is one of her most iconic looks to date

Just like Gaga's look, Kate's dress featured statement white cuffs and a collar and came complete with a cinched waist, and it also bears an uncanny resemblance to a look Princess Diana wore in the '80s.

Gaga has been spending time in NYC for her performances with Tony Bennett to celebrate his 95th birthday. The last of the two concerts, “One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga,” will take place on Thursday at Radio City Music Hall.

