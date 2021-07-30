Harper Beckham takes after mum Victoria in the sweetest mini-me dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Beckhams are living it up on holiday in Italy, and Victoria shared the sweetest picture of husband David Beckham and their daughter Harper on Friday.

"Harper and daddy (with a major tan going on!!) x kisses @davidbeckham x," she captioned the Instagram post, which received plenty of comments from fans in a matter of moments.

Many reacted to Harper's chic outfit, which looked like a purple dress with a black lace overlay - and appears to be a mini-me version of one of Victoria's own gowns.

Victoria confirmed it on her Instagram Story later, resharing a post from Joseph Larkowsky which read: "Harper Seven's custom SS2021 lilac @victoriabeckham dress is the cuteness I need in my life today."



Harper wore a mini-me version of one of Victoria's SS21 dresses

"What a little cutie in her dress!!!!" skin guru Melanie Grant wrote, while another follower added: "The little VB dress," alongside a heart eyes emoji.

Victoria and David have been sharing plenty of snaps from their holiday, with proud dad David posing happily with Cruz and Harper, as well as sharing a sweet video of his daughter eating her spaghetti before telling the camera: "Mamma Mia!"

Victoria's silk gown featured black lace too

In the clip, which was also shared by Victoria, Harper can be seen showing off a fun manicure, with white nails topped with colourful flowers. She also was wearing a yellow bauble ring and pretty smock dress.

On Thursday, famous mum Victoria couldn't resist celebrating National Lipstick Day by sharing a beautiful snap modelling one of her favourite shades from her own makeup range.

Harper rocked a fun manicure in another video

"Happy #NationalLipstickDay! I love a classic red lip. Naturally, my favourite is @victoriabeckhambeauty's Posh Lipstick in Pop. It's the best red!," she captioned it.

After launching her lipsticks in October 2020, the former Spice Girl revealed why she included the bold shade in her line, which mostly consists of more muted shades.

Victoria said her favourite bold lip is her brand's Posh Lipstick in Pop

"I was having dinner with Mr Valentino a few years ago in Italy, and he said to me, 'Darling why do you never wear a red lip?'. And I said well because I'm nervous," Victoria said.

She added: "And he said: 'Women should always, always wear a red lip'. And that was a turning point for me, because I was quite intrigued by what he said and wanted to try it."

