Charley Webb looks gorgeous in tiny denim shorts and lace bodysuit The Emmerdale star had some help from her fans

Charley Webb rocked one incredible outfit on Friday night after getting some styling advice from her fans.

The Emmerdale star’s legs looked never-ending in a pair of tiny denim shorts, which she teamed with a semi-sheer lace bodysuit with a high neck.

Upping the glam, Charley added an ankle-length silky jacket with billowing sleeves and a pair of black pointed-toe boots. Her eye-catching long blonde hair was styled in loose waves and cascaded effortlessly down her chest.

WATCH: Charley Webb's legs go on for miles in gorgeous denim shorts

Letting her outfit do all the talking, the mum-of-three kept her makeup natural, sporting a dewy glow and nude lip.

Charley appeared to have struggled with her outfit options for the evening, turning to her fans for help as she captioned the snap on her Instagram Stories: "I went for this. Thanks for all your help guys. It was a close one between 1 & 3."

The TV star's appearance came after she shared a rare photo with her "glamorous" mum, Helen.

Charley looked so glamorous in her outfit

Charley appeared to be spending some quality time with her family as she uploaded a beautiful photo of the pair to her Stories while also tagging her brother, Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas, in the picture.

"The glamorous mum," Charley lovingly wrote, adding a heart emoji to the end of her comment. The pair both looked incredible, with the actress wearing a beautiful denim jacket with a green collared top.

Meanwhile, her mother looked equally as cool in a white graphic T-shirt.

Charley shared a rare photo with her mum, Helen

Charley herself is a doting mum to three sons, Buster, 11, Bowie, five, and Ace, one, who she shares with husband Matthew Wolfenden.

She will often share her own adventures with her children and enjoys taking them on long walks near their beautiful home.

The family live in Yorkshire and Charley often share glimpses inside their house, which has some particularly glam interiors including velvet sofas, LED lights, cowhide rugs and a glass fireplace.

