We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Whenever Holly Willoughby is on our screens, we can't wait to see what she's wearing, and on Saturday she dazzled in a stunning LBD.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's huge £3m house where she's taking a break from This Morning

Holly posed up against the wall in the gorgeous frock, that only featured a shoulder and a sleeve on one side. She added some gorgeous black heels to the ensemble.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby announces exciting news during summer holidays

The mum-of-three looked beautiful with some red lipstick and she allowed her stunning blonde locks to flow down her shoulders.

The This Morning presenter kept her caption simple, as she wrote: "Take off… now @bbc… dress by @roland_mouret."

Her fans were mostly left speechless by the photo, and they posted a series of heart emojis all over the comments.

Others simply wrote "stunning" while one added: "You are so gorgeous it's actually unfair."

Holly looked amazing in the dress

As ever, Holly's outfit enchanted her fans with the gorgeous item, and we've tracked down some dupes if you want to match her style.

MORE: Holly Willoughby breaks silence after missing Ant McPartlin's wedding

MORE: Holly Willoughby shares stunning holiday selfie – and fans are in love

AZ Factory have a gorgeous one-sleeve panelled stretch-knit mini dress, but you'll need to act fast. The frock is currently sold out in the XS size and is on low stock for small and large, with only one left for XL.

The one-sleeved dress is designed for a "close fit" and will set you back £825.

MyBody One-Sleeve Panelled Stretch-Knit Mini Dress, £825.00, AZ Factory

If that's too much, then there's a perfect dupe on ASOS, and it's currently in the sale, meaning it's only £12.60. This one has also sold out quickly, and is only available in sizes 2XS to S.

Holly's fashions on Taking Off have often sent fans into overdrive, and for last week's edition, she wowed in a thigh-skimming mini-dress.

NA-KD One Shoulder Glitter Mini Dress, £12.60, ASOS

Holly's chic thigh-skimming mini dress came complete with shimmering hanging crystals, elegant long sleeves and a daring plunged neckline.

The star teamed her look with strappy black heels from Gina, looking effortlessly glamorous as she showed off her svelte figure.

Pairing her look with a sultry smokey eye, subtle bronzed cheek and nude frosted lip, the blonde beauty caused a stir on social media with her dramatic transformation.

Fans were quick to comment on the 40-year-old's showstopping look, rushing to the comments to compliment her style. "I think this is your most beautiful look EVER", gushed a fan, whilst another sweetly agreed: "You look utterly stunning in that dress Holly."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.