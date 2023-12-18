Michael Strahan’s daughter Sophia, 19, showcases tiny waist in low rise jeans and crop top in new pics

Sophia Strahan, daughter of Good Morning America star Michael Strahan, recently brightened up Instagram with a series of stunning photos from her Los Angeles visit.

The 19-year-old effortlessly captured the essence of the sunny city, sharing moments that included a cozy cuddle with her dog inside a car, likely while visiting her twin sister, Isabella, who is currently studying at the University of Southern California.

In the captured moments, Sophia exuded a radiant charm, her skin glowing under the Californian sun. Her hair was neatly tied back into a bun, enhancing her youthful, radiant appearance.

Her style was effortlessly chic, adorned with an array of gold piercings in her ears, adding a touch of elegance to her look.

The highlight of her outfit was a figure-hugging crop top, adorned with a playful cherry motif and print, which showcased her toned stomach. This stylish piece was perfectly paired with dark-wash blue jeans, and she completed her ensemble with a small black purse slung elegantly over her shoulder.

Sophia's Instagram post quickly became a hub of admiration and compliments. Isabella chimed in with a cheerful comment, "Nice and sunny LA," and playfully claimed credit for the photos.

Friends and followers alike didn't hold back their praise; one friend exclaimed, "Omg so perfect wow," accompanied by heart-eyed emojis, while another admirer commented, "Most beautiful girl in the world." The compliments continued, with one follower adding, "So insanely stunning."

Sophia, who has recently graduated and is set to attend Duke University with a graduation year of 2027, seems to be on a path of exciting new beginnings. This was evident from her previous posts, where she was seen sporting Duke University apparel, hinting at her next educational venture.

Just before this trip to Los Angeles, Sophia had enjoyed some time in Florida. She shared photos of her time there, including a snapshot where she posed in a striking green geometric print bikini, tagging a friend as her 'personal photographer/wife'.

Her father, Michael Strahan, has openly reflected on his parenting journey. On the "Now What? with Brooke Shields" podcast, he expressed a desire to have been more present during his children's upbringing, balancing the demands of his successful career with his role as a father.

Despite this, he acknowledged the advantages his career brought, providing his children with a comfortable and luxurious lifestyle.

