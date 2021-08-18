Louise Redknapp had a special anniversary to mark on Thursday, as her hit song Undivided Love turned 25. And to celebrate, she sent temperatures soaring as she posed in a sultry leather jacket.

MORE: Louise Redknapp shares glimpse inside idyllic garden - see photo

The star shared several snaps to highlight the occasion, all featuring her in the beautiful number and some exposing the matching leather bra she was wearing underneath.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp stuns in homemade denim shorts

"Another big birthday this time for 'Undivided Love' which is 25," she wrote.

"I absolutely loved filming this video over in LA with the director Randee St Nicholas she worked on a lot of Prince's videos and photoshoots as well as the incredible Jamie King on choreography who also did the video for 'Naked'.

"It was Jamie's idea to use the walking canes for the routine for this video… and we also used them for all live performances which was fun!"

She then teased fans by asking if they remembered the song, as well as the iconic dance routine that went along with it.

The star's throwback brought back a lot of memories

Plenty of the star's followers headed to the comments to share to compliment her appearance, with one calling her "stunning" and another "beautiful," while others commented with the flame emoji.

MORE: Louise Redknapp stuns fans in sheer lace blouse – and wow

MORE: Louise Redknapp looks radiant as she rocks double denim look

Others were in disbelief at the song's age as they shared happy memories. "One of my fave songs can't believe it's 25 years old," wrote one.

Another added: "This is my favourite song ever by you. The video was amazing and brings back so many great memories of summer 96!"

And a third even revealed a small secret. "PERFECTION! I love everything about this song and video… and used to perform the routine (complete with homemade cane!!!) at all family gatherings and celebratory occasions," they admitted.

Louise recently had another special anniversary to celebrate as her son Charley turned 17.

Louise looks amazing in everything!

The mum-of-two had some loving words for her eldest, as she wrote: "To my big boy @charleyredknapp you are my absolute sunshine I'm so proud of the man you're becoming and I love how strong our bond is, I love you so much more than words can describe.

"I hope you have the best day Happy 17th Birthday Love Mum Xxx."

The proud mother shared several snaps of her and Charley together, with her boy's arm around her, as well as some adorable photos from when the teenager was just a baby.

In one snap, she lifted him high into the air, while in a black-and-white shot, he was draped across her legs."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.