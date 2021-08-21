Stacey Dooley turns heads in look we weren't expecting The TV star looks so chic!

Stacey Dooley knows the power of a good suit. The presenter cut an elegant figure on Friday as she posed up a storm on Instagram wearing a chic two-piece.

The former Glow Up presenter teamed her tan coloured blazer and matching trousers with an oversized striped shirt which she left mostly unbuttoned, and a pair of pointed heels. She finished the look off by letting her long auburn hair frame her face.

"Suit to go watch the King," she captioned the snap, referring to her plans for the evening, which included watching her partner Kevin Clifton's West End show Singin' in the Rain.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shows off DIY hair transformation

Stacey's fans were quick to react to the unexpected look - and it seems they were all loving it! "Beautiful," one wrote. Another said: "You look so lovely!" and a third commented: "Touch of Annie Hall in that outfit."

Steps star Faye Tozer, who is appearing alongside Kevin in the musical, however, was distracted by something else in the photo. "The radiator tho…" she jokingly wrote, which prompted Stacey to reply: "As hot as ur performance tonight superstar."

What do you think of Stacey's outfit?

Up until last year, Stacey's dancer boyfriend was one of the professional dancers on BBC One ballroom dance show, Strictly Come Dancing. However, in March 2020, he announced he was leaving the show after seven years.

The couple met when they partnered on the show back in 2018 and have been together for nearly three years. However, Stacey has previously confessed she is in no rush to get married.

Appearing on her W show, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, the presenter spoke to a family who is part of a community called Tradwives, in which women give up their careers to look after their children and husbands.

"Kev and I have been together for two years," she explained. "I don't think I want to get married. I think I'd be more interested in starting a family than getting married."

