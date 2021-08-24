Kaley Cuoco stuns in gorgeous patterned dress for special occasion The star's mother celebrated her birthday

Kaley Cuoco has a close bond with her family, and on Tuesday the star celebrated her mother's birthday – and with the dress she was wearing, she celebrated in style!

The Big Bang Theory star stunned fans in a gorgeous patterned dress that highlighted her love of animals, as it was covered with chickens. To add to the ensemble, the actress had added a large sunhat.

In the black-and-white snap shared by Kaley, the family were having a great time celebrating her mother's birthday, with Kaley giggling away, while her sister and mother smiled for the camera.

Her sister also looked incredibly glamorous in a country look with twin pigtails, while her mother looked so chic in a jacket and dress.

Kaley left an incredibly heartfelt tribute as she wrote: "Happy happy birthday to my glorious momma! @laynecuoco you are simply the best! We love you!!"

Her fans were also in a celebratory mood, as one wrote: "Happy birthday, mama! So much to celebrate," and a second added: "Beautiful lady! Happy birthday!!!"

The family celebrated together

A third enthused: "She really is one of the best - Happy birthday," while a fourth posted: "Happy birthday!!! Buon compleanno!!!!"

Although the Flight Attendant actress shares a strong bond with her family, they don't often feature on her Instagram feed, but earlier this year fans were left convinced that her sister was her twin – and so was Kaley.

Kaley has a strong bond with her family

The star shared a beautiful photo where the twosome posed with their "love", musician Jonathan Bluth, who is a friend of both the girls, in a serene night-time shot next to a beautiful lit-up arch.

And Kaley asked the question that was surely on everyone's lips when she captioned the post: "Also are me and @bricuoco twins?!"

Briana is her younger sister, and other than their gorgeous hairstyles, they look so alike.

They're even alike in their career path, as Briana is also an actress, and made some guest appearance in Kaley's latest hit series, The Flight Attendant.

