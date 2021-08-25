Alex Jones looks so stylish in denim jumpsuit after giving birth

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Jones gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on Saturday and took to Instagram to welcome the tot's arrival. On Tuesday evening, the Welsh star shared an intimate snap on Instagram of herself with her husband and her new daughter. in a lift, leaving the hospital.

She wrote: "Eventually we got to take her home to meet her brothers."

In the picture, the TV presenter wore a lovely light denim jumpsuit, and look how fantastic she looks! The number appeared to have a ruffle neckline and buttons down the front. If you want to get Alex's style, shop our similar, high street looks.

The mother-of-three gave an insight into her labour process, too. Fans saw a birthing pool, and her husband Charlie taking a nap!

Alex looked incredible in her denim jumpsuit not long after giving birth

Charlie made the Welsh presenter giggle while she was in a birthing room, as he started rearranging things on the shelf before things got too much and he had a doze.

As he slept on the bed, Alex joked: "But even he got a bit bored as we waited for contractions. Reminded him later of how many babies have probably been born on that beanbag!"

She then shared a photo of as she went into labour, and captioned it: "Finally we had a bit of action. Got to love a bit of gas and air…"

Alex shared some snaps of her labour on Instagram

The star also posted a heartwarming photo of her holding her newborn daughter as she breastfed, and a picture of midwife Audrey, who helped deliver the baby. In a post announcing her daughter's birth, the 44-year-old gushed: "We have some news... Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21."

She added: "Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can’t believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

