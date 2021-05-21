Nicole Scherzinger delivers another must-see look with incredible purple outfit The singer can do no wrong when it comes to fashion

Nicole Scherzinger has looked incredible on every episode of The Masked Singer as she served one iconic look after the other.

And the singer has done it once again as she styled out the most sensational purple outfit during the show's semi-finals.

The former Pussycat Dolls star looked breathtaking in a purple crop top with matching fasten-up skirt and strappy heels.

Nicole posted two glimpses of the look, a selfie at the judges' table, where she showcased the top half of the look, and a second shot where fans could see the outfit in all its glory.

The judge completed her stunning look with a beautiful gold necklace and some hoop earrings.

Fans were obsessed with her ensemble, and one commented: "HOW are you this fine?"

"Purple is your color," enthused a second, while a third added: "Literally the most gorgeous."

The star stunned in her latest look

Many other fans referenced Prince's iconic 1984 hit Purple Rain while others fittingly posted purple heart emojis.

This is hardly the first time that the singer has wowed fans with her looks, as she recently rocked an incredible red latex outfit, that came with a matching pair of elbow-length gloves.

The plaid look also consisted of a high-waisted peplum midi skirt, and the star looked flawless as she posed up against a set of prop boxes.

Fans lost their minds over the Poison singer's stunning appearance, as one wrote: "Best look on anyone ever," while another said: "You are UNREEEEEAAAAAAAL!"

Nicole has been a judge on The Masked Singer since it began airing in 2019. This series has seen celebrities like Kermit the Frog, Danny Trejo and the entirety of Hanson perform.

Nicole has been a judge on The Masked Singer since 2019

Wednesday's show saw Yeti unmasked as B2K lead singer Omarion, who originally entered the competition as a wildcard.

The latest episode featured some hilarity as non-contestant character Cluedle-Doo was unmasked as Donnie Wahlberg.

Throughout the series, the character has interrupted the show to provide hints to the audience about contestants' identities.

None of the judges were able to guess Cluedle-Doo's identity, including Donnie's wife, Jenny McCarthy.

