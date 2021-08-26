Molly-Mae Hague celebrates huge news with stunning new fashion collection

Molly-Mae Hague has been teasing something for a while with her fans on social media, and now we know what it is! Taking to Instagram to share with her 5.9million followers, the former Love Island star revealed she had secured her most lucrative deal to date - she's now the Creative Director of PrettyLittleThing. Huge congratulations!

Molly Mae wearing camel coloured shirt and matching trousers from her new PLT collection

She wrote: "I’m beyond ecstatic to announce that I am the new CREATIVE DIRECTOR of PrettyLittleThing for UK/EU. This is the biggest move in my career so far and I can’t explain my gratitude to my favourite brand in the world for trusting me with this role.

Molly wearing the abstract print bikini bra, matching bikini bottoms and oversized beach shirt

"PLT have had faith in me from the VERY start and to now be a Director within the business feels like a complete dream come true. I hope you’re all ready for my visions to come to life within this incredible brand… "

The 22-year-old concluded: "To celebrate this huge news I’m bringing you without a doubt my best collection to date, I’ve worked on this collection now for SO long and I’m beyond proud of it! Now LIVE and available to shop…. I can’t wait to see you all in it!"

Molly-Mae wearing the white oversized blazer, matching shorts and multicoloured halterneck top

The collection, which dropped on site today, features designer-influenced pieces. From bright coloured shirts and handbags, printed swimwear, summer holiday-ready dresses and gold expensive looking accessories. Shop the collection now as it's selling out fast - let's call it the Molly-Mae effect.

