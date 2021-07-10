Nicole Scherzinger captivates fans in barely-there bikini on romantic break The Pussycat Doll is in Mykonos, Greece

Nicole Scherzinger continued her birthday celebrations with a gorgeous new bikini photo taken from the private pool of her hotel room.

The singer and her boyfriend, Thom Evans, flew over to the breathtaking Greek island of Mykonos following a sun-soaked trip to Lake Como, Italy.

Nicole wasted no time in stripping down to her swimwear, teasing fans with some incredible snaps of herself larking around in the pool.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Hello Mykonos...let’s do this. A little quick trip to wrap up the birthday celebrations."

Wearing a blue and white patterned thong two-piece, Nicole caused quite the stir among her followers as she showed off her toned figure and derriere.

"The hottest girl in the world!" gushed one. A second said: "OMG the view is gorgeous! I may also be talking about your [peach emoji]."

Nicole looked sensational

A third added: "You look so beautiful I'm obsessed," and a fourth wrote: "Breaking the internet with bikini pics again."

Earlier this month, Nicole kicked off her 43rd birthday celebrations in style, jetting off to Lake Como from Portugal with Thom.

kept her followers updated on her escapades, and holiday wardrobe, wearing a number of eye-popping bikinis.

During their trip, the couple visited various scenic locations, enjoyed meals by the water and watched a beautiful display of fireworks at night whilst dressed to the nines.

Fans were blown away by Nicole's photos

Expressing her gratitude for all the birthday love, Nicole remarked: "THANK YOU SO MUCH EVERYONE FOR YOUR BIRTHDAY LOVE. I am so grateful for all your messages.

"I know it was a few days ago, but juggling work, the incredible honour of singing for #Cartier all week and also just trying to simply live in the moment of this magical place.

"Finally here’s my first official dump and it’s my Birthday dump! Thank you God, I am beyond blessed. I love you all so much."

