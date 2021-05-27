Nicole Scherzinger sizzles in thigh-skimming metallic mini dress The Masked Singer star pulled out all the stops

Nicole Scherzinger has dazzled in one iconic outfit after another during her stint on The Masked Singer – but it seems she saved her best look for Wednesday's finale.

The singer looked unreal rocking a thigh-skimming silver metallic mini dress as she posed up a storm ahead of the show.

Posting several photos on Instagram, Nicole oozed glamour in the sizzling, long-sleeved frock – which featured a cut-out back – teaming her ensemble with gold strappy heels and drop earrings.

Nicole's hair was styled beautifully in long beach waves and her makeup complimented her look perfectly thanks to her subtle smokey eyes and glossy lips.

The 42-year-old also shared a fun clip of herself strutting to the stage ahead of judging the final, which she captioned: "Walking to stage! Super Bowl glam ready for this Season 5 finale baby! #TheMaskedSinger."

Nicole looked incredible in her metallic mini dress

Needless to say, Nicole's fans were seriously impressed with her show-stopping finale look, with one commenting: "So dang stunning!" A second gushed: "OMG THIS HAIR AND MAKE UP ARE EVERYTHING!!! Nic I’m so obsessed, love you so much!"

A third added: "You're literally a goddess," and a fourth said: "Shining, shimmering, splendid!"

Wednesday's finale saw ex-boyband star Nick Lachey – who was in 90s group 98 Degrees – being crowned the winner after finally being unveiled as the person beneath the piglet mask.

Nicole shared a fun clip of herself strutting to the stage

Moments before his win, runner-up Black Swan was unveiled as singer JoJo, 30, and third place went to The Chameleon who was unmasked as rapper Wiz Khalifa, 33.

Nicole has looked incredible over the series but one stand-out look has to be the red plaid latex outfit she wore last month.

The Pussycat Dolls singer looked fierce in the ensemble – which consisted of a high-waist peplum midi skirt, matching bra and elbow-length gloves – as she leaned on some prop boxes while puckering her lips for some backstage snaps.

