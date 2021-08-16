Catherine Zeta-Jones wows in chic resort look during vacation in ‘breathtaking’ new video Fans can’t stop swooning!

Catherine Zeta-Jones is continuing to give fans a glimpse into her dreamy summer vacation - and we’re transfixed.

After showing off her hula hoop skills and her insane physique in a striped bikini, the star stunned again in another clip as she hopped off of a plane and grabbed a selfie video of the incredible views in the background.

Although Catherine’s entire look wasn’t visible, it was easy to see that she was chic as usual, pairing an ivory fedora topped with a black band with a flowy black blouse. She accessorized the look with black shades and wore a surgical face mask too to keep herself safe.

Catherine gave fans a glimpse of the Rock of Gibraltar during her Europe summer vacation

“That’s the Rock of Gibraltar right there,” she said in the clip. Catherine went on to show the gorgeous scene inside of St. Michael’s Cave, with illuminated crystals surrounding her.

“Day Trippin’ I went to Gibraltar for the first time! Loved it! Then we got to see the spectacular installation @stmichaelscave Breathtaking!!!!! Thank you all on ‘The Rock’,” Catherine captioned the video.

Fans couldn't stop swooning, with one writing: “Wow! That looks ethereal! Gibraltar!,” one fan wrote. Another added: “That looks like such a cool trip, Cath: I’m glad you’ve enjoyed it so much, and that you and Michael had an incredible Saturday."

The star thrilled fans when she showed off her hula hoop skills in a bikini

Prior to heading on that adventure, the 51-year-old had been enjoying a sunshine break in Majorca at the family's holiday home, which boasts ten bedrooms, 11,000 square feet of space, and direct access to the sea through the small village of S'Estaca.

And the family’s garden area of the impressive property served as a backdrop for a video fans weren’t expecting. The star was filmed showcasing her hula hoops skills while on vacation, playfully captioning the post - "I'm in a twist!"

It's clear Catherine's tough workouts have paid off

But it was the mom-of-two's incredible figure that really got fans talking. Catherine could be seen wearing a striped white and blue bikini, teamed with a black sun visor and oversized black sunglasses.

Her washboard stomach and toned figure were fully on display - and followers were quick to compliment the Welsh actress. They flooded her comments with flame and love heart eyes while some shared clapping hands emojis as they applauded her skills.

Catherine had been staying in Majorca with her husband Michael Douglas and their two children, Dylan and Carys, and recently celebrated Dylan’s 21st birthday on the lavish trip.

