Katie Holmes turns heads in a dreamy figure-flattering dress you can't miss She looks incredible!

The official start of Fall is still a couple of weeks away, but Katie Holmes is already proving she’s ready for the season.

The Dawson’s Creek alum wowed at Kate Spade's New York Fashion Week show in New York City on Wednesday wearing a figure-flattering Kate Spade dress that cinched at the waist, and paired it with the brand's printed Marisol pumps.

It's the perfect look to ring in fall - sleeveless for warmer fall days and easy to team with a stylish blazer or denim jacket when temps get a little cooler.

Katie looked like a vision at the Kate Spade NYFW show

Katie also gave us fall vibes (of the pumpkin spice variety) when she stepped out in the city earlier in the day with her fashion designer bestie Zac Posen sporting a cozy orange sweater slung off of one shoulder paired with light blue denim straight leg jeans and flats, according to the Daily Mail.

Katie rocked her hair in her signature soft wavy bob and sported a white face mask covering as the duo strolled to lunch at Sant Amboeus. Zac and Katie have been good friends for years, and it was a fitting fashionable lunch, considering they did so in the middle of New York Fashion Week.

Although the Batman Begins star kept her style casual for the day on the town, she brought her fashion A-game as she attended Christian Siriano’s show Tuesday along with Lil’ Kim and Alicia Silverstone.

Katie wowed in a Christian Siriano suit as she sat in the front row at his show

Katie wowed in a stunning suit crafted by the designer, which was topped with a shimmery metallic blazer with no top underneath, paired with matching bellbottom trousers, and she looked gorgeous as she took in the show in the look from the front row, and struck a pose backstage.

The actress’s ability to seamlessly rock one trend after the next - and nail it - is one of the reasons why fashionistas tend to keep her on their radars for style inspo.

We swooned earlier this summer when Katie attended Bluemercury’s boutique in New York City to support their “Healthy Hydration” water bottle campaign with Evian and wore a tiny diamond stud in her nose.

The actress is known for her effortless sense of style

In true Katie fashion, she brought back the trend in the chicest way, with just a glimmer of sparkle, rather than placing a statement-making accessory in her nostril.

It wasn’t just the Batman Begins star’s nose ring that made us do a double-take though. It was her radiant complexion too (we need her skincare tips asap!), and her summer-perfect ensemble.

As for Katie’s next-level glow, the actress previously told People she takes care of her skin from the inside and out. “I drink a lot of water and try to eat a lot of vegetables to keep my skin as healthy as possible,” she told the magazine.

Excuse us while we go chug a gallon.

