Tribeca Film Festival 2024: All the best dressed

The 2024 Tribeca Film Festival is in full swing in New York City, and Hollywood's finest have been gracing the red carpet with their presence, showcasing a blend of impeccable style and star power. From premieres and screenings of highly anticipated projects like the new Diane von Furstenberg documentary to Chanel's annual "Through Her Lens" lunch, the festival has been a hub of activity and glamour. Here's a look at the best dressed.

1/ 8 Kerry Washington Kerry Washington, known for her flawless style, turned heads at the Chanel event in a chic ensemble. She wore a striking pink and black tweed skirt suit, paired with a matching coat. The intricate patterns and bold colors highlighted her sophisticated taste, making her a standout on the red carpet.

2/ 8 Selma Blair Selma Blair brought her unique flair to the event, opting for a classic look. She chose a simple yet elegant white top paired with black shorts adorned with floral patterns. Completing her outfit with black heels and her loyal service dog by her side, Selma's appearance was both stylish and heartwarming.



3/ 8 Katie Holmes Katie Holmes, ever the fashion icon, attended the event in a casual yet refined outfit. She sported a sleeveless white top with a large pink floral print and wide-leg black trousers. Her relaxed yet chic look was complemented by minimal accessories and natural makeup, capturing the essence of effortless elegance.



4/ 8 Kathryn Newton Kathryn Newton embraced a playful yet stylish vibe in her denim culottes and a white tee embellished with small colorful prints. She accessorized with a white quilted handbag and classic two-toned pumps, adding a touch of sophistication to her youthful outfit.



5/ 8 Camila Mendes Camila Mendes kept it cool and contemporary in a white cropped jacket with stylish cutouts, paired with black high-waisted trousers featuring subtle patterns. Her sleek ponytail and minimalistic makeup highlighted her fresh and modern look.



6/ 8 Joey King Joey King opted for a bold, edgy style, donning a black quilted coat with pink accents over a matching mini dress. Her sleek hair and simple black pumps completed the ensemble, showcasing her ability to merge classic and contemporary fashion effortlessly.

7/ 8 Christy Turlington Christy Turlington epitomized timeless elegance in a simple white blouse paired with classic blue jeans. Her ensemble was completed with a tweed blazer, nude heels, and minimal makeup, proving that sometimes less is more.