LeAnn Rimes is doing what she loves best – performing live to her legion of fans and looking incredible while she's at it!

The country crooner shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her life on the road on Instagram, and she left fans swooning over her gorgeous outfits.

In one photo, the singer looked ethereal in a semi-sheer white dress as she hugged a door backstage that read, "Artists Only".

WATCH: LeAnn Rimes works up a sweat with husband Eddie Cibrian

LeAnn's frock featured a pleated skirt, capped sleeves, and delicate embroidery along the open back. Her hair was styled in effortless waves, and she kept her makeup simple with dewy skin and a pop of subtle colour on her lips.

Another image highlighted her flawless complexion as she posed in a black jacket with puffed sleeves in front of a fake floral backdrop.

Captioning the stunning photos, LeAnn wrote: "The things you find backstage. Next stop, New Jersey! Can’t wait to see you at tonight’s show."

LeAnn looked gorgeous in her semi-sheer dress

Fans were quick to react, with one gushing: "Beautiful as always!" A second said: "So beautiful, LeAnn. Gorgeous! Your hubby is a lucky man."

A third added: "Very gorgeous," and a fourth wrote: "Love your dress!"

LeAnn's backstage photos come after she wowed her followers during an appearance at the Sacramento Rainbow Festival earlier this month.

LeAnn wowed fans with her backstage photos

She looked gorgeous in her laid-back style, rocking a pair of mini shorts and an ab-baring crop top for her performance.

LeAnn's legs looked endless in her denim cut-offs as she flashed a hint of her chiselled stomach while jumping up and down on stage.

Captioning a photo shared on Instagram, LeAnn wrote: "IT’S ME! #leannfreakinrimes. Thank you @sacrainbowfest for a beautiful evening! Love you all, so much! #hairmoment #rainbowfest #sacramento."

Once again, fans were eager to voice their approval, with one exclaiming: "You're a gorgeous woman!" A second said: "You looked amazing."

