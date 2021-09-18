Claudia Winkleman gets it right every. Single. Time. The star is finally back on our screens for Strictly Come Dancing as of Saturday night, and as expected, she looked every bit as glam as she always does.

For the opening of the new series, Claudia rocked a shimmering black dress, which she paired with a pair of golden shoes and hoop earrings.

Her stylist Sinead McKeefry is behind this masterpiece, who posted Claudia’s look to Instagram on the night and wrote: "It's time @bbcstrictly @claudiawinkle #styling dress by @retrofete shoes @ginashoesofficial jewels @tillysveaas make up @debbiedannell styling assisted by @hebefox ENJOY!"

Claudia has a very unique sense of style – she’s known for a particularly retro look – and tonight’s get-up certainly fits the bill.

Claudia’s co-host, Tess Daly, meanwhile, opted for a white jumpsuit from Karen Millen and matching shoes – the work of her own stylist James Yardley.

She looks incredible!

Fashion aside, we’re relieved Claudia is back for the show at all, after she recently revealed she nearly walked away from the gig.

During an interview on Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, she explained that she had phoned her Strictly bosses “in tears” that the show would clash with her son’s move to university.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly have agreed they will leave Strictly at the same time

“I phoned the boss of Strictly quite dramatically and said, through tears, ‘Sarah, I love you. I don’t want to leave Strictly and Tess and I have agreed we will leave together when they’re done with us, but if the first show is September 13, I’m out and you’ll have to go with somebody else.”

The mother-of-three added: “And there was a beat. And she said, ‘Quite dramatic. We don’t start that week’. I was like, ‘Alright. I have to go and put up his posters’. It’s not that I love him more than others love their kids, but this is something parents have to go through.”

Thankfully, everything worked out, and both Claudia and Tess are back to present the show as usual.

Here’s to more epic outfits.

