Kate Beckinsale rushed to hospital while filming new movie in Las Vegas

Kate Beckinsale was reportedly rushed to hospital in Las Vegas on Friday after suffering from a back injury.

The 48-year-old actress is in the Nevada city to shoot her new movie, Prisoner's Daughter.

According to Page Six, she began complaining of a pain in her back on Friday morning before being taken by ambulance to a local emergency room, where she is being monitored by doctors.

The British-born star has not addressed her hospitalisation on social media yet.

It comes after Kate whipped up a fan frenzy after sharing a selfie on Instagram which showed her wearing a white lace gown on Thursday. The outfit had a Bride of Frankenstein vibe as she paired the dress with fishnets, chunky black boots, and a black rose headband.

Many of her followers thought she was preparing to say 'I Do' as she simply captioned the post: "Oops #Vegas."

"Gorgeous Bride," one wrote, while another asked: "Are we getting married?" A third said: "It's a nice day for a white wedding."

Helmed by Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke, Kate's new movie will see her join forces with Succession star Brian Cox.

The film tells the story of a tough but proud ex-con who's struggling to find a way to reconnect with his only daughter and grandson; once he begins an attempt at reconciliation, his violent past once again catches up to him.

It's not the only exciting project Kate has in the works; she is also set to lead the cast of a new dark comedy series titled Guilty Party, which will air on Paramount+ later his year. In the series she plays a discredited journalist named Beth Burgess who will stop at nothing to rebuild her reputation.

Speaking about the series, Kate teased that viewers can expect lots of twists and turns. She said: "Sometimes you can also take longer to reveal various things rather than having to make it really quick like for a 90-minute movie."

