Kate Beckinsale reassures fans with new health update after hospital dash

Kate Beckinsale sparked some concern among her fans after she was rushed to hospital last week. It's believed that the actress suffered a painful back injury whilst filming new movie, Prisoner's Daughter, in Las Vegas.

Sharing a snapshot of herself with an IV drip in her arm, the 48-year-old reassured her followers as she gave them a positive update on her health.

"Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love x," she wrote.

Her celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to comment, with Sarah Silverton writing: "Oh my gosh! Friend!" Andie Macdowell remarked: "Oh dear I'm just catching up I hope everything's OK."

This Morning's Eamonn Holmes said: "Gosh... afraid to ask what happened but seems serious. So sorry Kate. I hope you are on the road to getting better. Thinking of you. Get back to full strength soon. Fondest E x."

One fan remarked: "You look beautiful if it's any consolation!!!" Another post from Selma Blair read: "So much love. I am so sorry you must be in pain dear bright light. Recover well."

Kate shared this snap from her hospital bed

Although Kate has kept the details of what happened under wraps, according to Page Six, the British star began complaining of a pain in her back on Friday morning before being taken by ambulance to a local emergency room, where she is being monitored by doctors.

Helmed by Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke, Kate's new movie will see her join forces with Succession star Brian Cox. The film tells the story of a tough but proud ex-con who's struggling to find a way to reconnect with his only daughter and grandson; once he begins an attempt at reconciliation, his violent past once again catches up to him.

