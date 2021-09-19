Kelly Ripa looks sensational in monochrome swimsuit while dancing in the pool with Mark Consuelos The Live with Kelly and Ryan star was having the time of her life!

Kelly Ripa has an incredible sense of style and her choice in swimsuits proved that once again over the weekend.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares rare photo of her three children - and it's bittersweet

On Saturday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star took to Instagram to share an incredible video of herself dancing in the swimming pool during her vacation with Mark Consuelos.

In the footage, Mark lifted Kelly up in the air and the TV star looked sensational in a monochrome checked swimsuit.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa looked incredible in a monochrome swimsuit

The pair have been enjoying spending quality time together as they readjust to their new living situation. At the end of August, their youngest child Joauqin moved out of the house to attend university, resulting in the couple officially becoming empty nesters.

MORE: Kelly Ripa looks completely different in before-and-after beach photos

MORE: Kelly Ripa dazzles in a puff sleeve mini dress you need to see

Joaquin not only moved out, but he was the first child to move state too, choosing to attend the University of Michigan over a New York based college like his older siblings Michael and Lola.

The famous couple are incredibly proud of their son's university admission as at one point they never thought that he would have the opportunity to go.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recently became empty nesters

During an episode of Live back in February, Kelly explained to her co-host Ryan Seacrest: "Mark and I were Facetiming the other night, and you'll be surprised to know - because you're nothing like this at all - Mark got very emotional and choked up and said, 'I never thought he would be able to go to college,' because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic."

MORE: Kelly Ripa looks sensational in candid photo taken by Mark Consuelos

MORE: Kelly Ripa gets fans talking with selfie with Mark Consuelos describing new living situation

Kelly recently shared a selfie of her and Mark sitting on the sofa looking sad, shortly after dropping Joaquin off.

"So far we are crushing this empty nest thing," she wrote.

The celebrity couple live in New York

Michael – who is an aspiring actor – recently appeared on Live to talk about his brother moving away from home, and told Kelly's co-host Ryan that his mom would be just fine.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Michael makes revelation about famous family in rare interview

READ: Kelly Ripa stuns in cheeky string bikini on dreamy sun-drenched vacation with Mark Consuelos

"She already adopted a dog, so she's already been preparing," he joked.

Kelly and Mark with their three children

Back in 2019, Kelly admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she had an idea of how she'd spend her days when her kids had all moved out.

READ: Kelly Ripa's replacement revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares glimpse inside sprawling vacation home in The Hamptons

"I'm truly going to be running through the house naked. I just want everybody to know that. I'm going to be sitting on every piece of furniture naked. Be warned before you come over. That's what I'll be doing in my spare time."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.