Kelly Ripa stunned in figure-flattering trousers on Live with cohost Mark Consuelos They revealed a story that will give you the giggles.

Whether Kelly Ripa is turning heads in a gorgeous printed dress or her signature stiletto pumps, the fashionista makes a statement wherever she goes, even when she wears a more subdued look.

Such was the case when the daytime TV host strolled out onto the Live With Kelly and Ryan set with her husband Mark Consuelos, who co-hosted the show in Ryan Seacrest’s absence on Monday.

Kelly and Mark cohosted Live together on Monday and interviewed Scott Foley

The mother-of-three made a major case for chic fall staples in a black button-down top and chic gray high-waist trousers that are perfect for work, regardless of if you’re back in the office or working from home.

Kelly finished the look with pumps, and Mark complimented her ensemble in a coordinating white button-down shirt and gray trousers.

The duo interviewed the Big Leap star Scott Foley on the show, but it was a story they told about their recent swim that really got fans talking.

Over the weekend, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star hit Instagram to share a video of herself dancing in a swimming pool during her vacation with Mark.

In the footage, Mark lifted Kelly up in the air and the TV star looked sensational in a monochrome checked swimsuit.

Kelly elaborated on what went on behind the scenes, saying on the show on Monday, "The conversation is I’m screaming at him and I’m like 'you live in a gym. I’ve watched you lift bags of sand over your head, and you can’t lift me in a swimming pool over your head?!'I was like if you don’t lift me, that is it. We are done," she said.

The stylish star said their daughter Lola was "laughing hysterically" as she filmed the video of them. "Lola doesn’t laugh at us ever. She doesn’t think we’re funny at all," Kelly continued. "But she couldn't stop laughing."

Kelly rocked a monochrome swimsuit for her dip in the pool with Mark

"I didn’t want to hurt a shoulder. You were greasy. You were like a greased…," Mark said in response. "Pig?!," Kelly said before they burst into laugher. "Swimmer," Mark said as he gave her a kiss.

The pair have been enjoying spending quality time together as they readjust to their new living situation. At the end of August, they officially became empty nesters when their youngest child Joaquin moved out of the house to attend college.

Joaquin also became their first child to attend college out of state, when he chose to attend the University of Michigan over a New York-based college like his older siblings Michael and Lola.

Kelly and Mark coordinated their looks in button-downs and trousers

The famous couple is incredibly proud of their son's university admission as at one point they never thought that he would have the opportunity to go.

During an episode of Live back in February, Kelly explained to her co-host Ryan Seacrest: "Mark and I were Facetiming the other night, and you'll be surprised to know - because you're nothing like this at all - Mark got very emotional and choked up and said, 'I never thought he would be able to go to college,' because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic.

