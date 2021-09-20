Kelly Ripa shows off her moves in a dreamy skirt you can’t miss

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

We love LBDs for closet staples any time of the year, but Kelly Ripa’s chic black midi skirt is definitely worth having on hand too.

The daytime TV host couldn’t stop twirling around in her Philip Lim skirt as she danced out onto the Live With Kelly and Ryan stage with cohost Ryan Seacrest, and we loved it so much we wanted to hit a few spins in it as well.

Kelly couldn't stop twirling in her Phillip Lim skirt

Kelly paired the skirt with a printed Zadig & Voltaire blouse and white pumps, an outdated post-Labor Day shoe color faux pas that other celebs have been shrugging off and rocking in the past couple of weeks.

The mom-of-three’s top is already sold out, but we swooned over the skirt and tracked it down on Saks Fifth Avenue.

Phillip Lim midi skirt, $450, Saks Fifth Avenue

One thing the fashion-obsessed love about Kelly is the versatility of her style. The fashionista turns heads whether she’s wearing a pair of silky high-waist pants, a mini dress, or a casual workout set.

So, it was no surprise that the daytime TV host dazzled yet again when she walked out on the show’s set earlier this month wearing a dreamy printed dress from celeb-loved Danish brand Stine Goya.

As Kelly hits spins, their guest worked on landing a spot in the Guiness Book of World Records

The dress, which Kelly first wore in July of last year, featured a figure-flattering waist tie, and Kelly paired the look with suede nude sandals. Much like her midi skirt, it’s a great staple piece to have on hand since it works well as a transitional piece, and can be worn in the fall, spring, or summer on cooler days.

Kelly is just the latest star to rock the popular brand. Katy Perry has also sported the designer’s ensembles, as have Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and more.

