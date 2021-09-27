Sarah Jessica Parker’s stunning lace-up mules on SATC reboot have everyone talking - and we want them asap They're so Carrie Bradshaw and we can't deal.

There are shoes and then there are Carrie Bradshaw’s shoes, and even after 20 plus years of wowing us with her collection, Sarah Jessica Parker keeps giving us further proof that the fashionista’s stylish heel senses are still very much intact.

Case in point Carrie’s latest kicks, which SJP showed off during a scene on the Sex and the City reboot And...Just Like That set on Monday. As she strolled out of a storefront wearing a chic fedora paired with a matching taupe trench coat and a quilted printed skirt, we swooned over the fall-perfect ensemble...and then we spotted her heels.

They were a red stiletto pair of lace-up mules that matched the red hue in her skirt, and the look was so Carrie and so chic we almost couldn’t deal.

She finished the look with a crossbody bag.

It’s just the latest of the looks we can’t wait to see when the series airs. Sarah also wowed fans when she rocked a colorful rainbow-hued jumper paired with strappy heels complete with studded bottoms, and shades that coordinated with the outfit too. She finished the ensemble with a textured handbag.

We swooned over Carrie's fall-perfect outfit

That look was also signature Carrie, but with a twist - stylish and cool, but a little more casual than we usually see for the iconic fashionista.

Sarah and the cast are back on set after suffering the heartbreaking loss of castmate Willie Garson last week, who played Stanford Blatch in the original Sex and the City series and appeared in the show’s two movies.

The Divorce actress called the days following his death “unbearable” and later shared her thoughts in an Instagram post that paid tribute to the late actor.

Carrie's tie-up mules were the star of the outfit

"Sometimes silence is a statement," she shared, "of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship. A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ."

The actress continued: "Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls. Your absence [is] a crater that I will fill with [the] blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface."

Late SATC star Willie Garson was filming And...Just Like That prior to his death

She went on to send her "love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen", whom Willie adopted in 2009.

"You were and are the light of Willie's life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa," she shared.

Sarah Jessica then concluded: "These were his last words to me. 'Great bangles all around.' Yes. Godspeed Willie Garson. RIP."

