Olivia Culpo will have you feeling the heat with incredible new swimsuit photos Maybe summer isn't over yet

Olivia Culpo is back to sending temperatures through the roof and beyond in some sensational swimsuits, and boy did she raise the bar.

MORE: Olivia Culpo leaves fans in stitches with embarrassing fashion mishap

The model shared a series of pictures on her Instagram from her latest shoot with Sports Illustrated for their 2021 Swimsuit Issue, showing off her insane beach body in a set of four two-piece swimsuits. She let her hair down and felt the sun and the waves as she posed on the beach in her fits.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Olivia Culpo's unexpected beachside video

Olivia started off her post with a tiny red number held together by a thick chain strap, followed by a white patterned string bikini, and two more red ones that also highlighted her tan.

The swimsuit model was immediately flooded with comments proclaiming just how incredible she looked in the shoot, and several heart and flame emojis were dropped.

MORE: Olivia Culpo’s sheer glam dress will leave you speechless

Her sister, Aurora, commented with, "Ow owwww," while the official Sports Illustrated Instagram handle wrote, "STUNNING," a sentiment many others repeated.

Olivia shared some incredible snaps from her Sports Illustrated shoot

One fan commented, "Gorg as always," with another saying, "By the third pic it's like omg that should just be a poster! You look so on fire and I always love your hair!"

The former Miss Universe has had a long history with Sports Illustrated, having been the cover girl for several of their Swimsuit Issues in the past.

MORE: Olivia Culpo's bombshell swimsuit will leave you breathless

MORE: Olivia Culpo's new picture in a bra and skirt will leave you stunned

In honor of the release of the new issue, she recently even shared pictures of the many shoots she'd done for the magazine on Instagram.

The model's absolutely phenomenal physique was on full display with each picture, featuring a tiny strapless orange two piece, a crop-top cut mid-breast, a crochet-string set, and many high-waisted bottoms.

The model recently reminisced on past Swimsuit Issue shoots

"So grateful for another year with my @si_swimsuit family!! Thank you for being the most thoughtful and empowering team. I cherish every single one of you and feel honored to be among so many amazing women this year !!!!!" she captioned the photos, along with a string of heart emojis.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.