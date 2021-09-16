Olivia Culpo's new picture in a bra and skirt will leave you stunned Just wow!

Olivia Culpo's work as a model since being crowned Miss Universe has yielded some truly show-stopping pictures, especially as a swimsuit model.

However, she's proven herself to be just as much of a visual treat when partaking in more elegant, couture-based shoots, which she highlighted with her latest pictures.

Olivia shared a post on her Instagram which revealed that she was on the cover of the new issue of Grazia USA with the tagline "Olivia: Grace Personified."

The model excitedly told her fans about it with the caption, "Thank you @graziausa for making me your cover girl! This was fun!"

She shared a few pictures from the shoot, including one of her in a plaid crop top and shorts combo, and another of her on a bicycle in a ruffled number.

But it was the cover that had fans truly in awe, featuring Olivia in a lacy black bra and an incredible mermaid skirt that had her looking like she was almost ten feet tall.

Olivia's Grazia cover left her fans and followers in disbelief

Set in a glamorous room, she kept the vibe for the rest of the shot casual, with her hair down and a duster in her hand as she pretended to sweep the ceiling.

The former Miss Universe's colleagues and friends reacted with several exclamations of "beautiful" and "gorgeous" and "perfection," and so did her fans.

One fan commented, "Love love love this shoot babe," with another writing, "Wowww goddess." A third added, "She looks like a mermaid," with many others sending heart-eyed and flame emojis.

Olivia has shown off her penchant for the glamorous several times before, most recently with her princess-like gown for the Venice Film Festival.

The model stunned at Venice in a teal gown with sheer paneling

She showed up wearing a custom PINKO teal colored gown, full of lace panels, complete with strings in the back and a train.

The floor-length outfit featured ruffles on the front of the skirt, while the back was made of a sheer lace fabric, which gave Olivia the chance to show off her long legs as well.

