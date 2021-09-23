Olivia Culpo’s sheer glam dress will leave you speechless The look is a total showstopper.

Olivia Culpo knows how to make a statement with her style, whether she’s serving up a fierce look at the airport or turning up the heat in a fashionable bikini that gives major resort-style inspo.

So, it’s no surprise that when the model hit the red carpet for her Venus as a Boy premiere in Los Angeles, she wowed in a sheer dress that was a total showstopper - and on-trend for fall.

WATCH: Olivia Culpo's unexpected beachside video

Olivia dazzled in the gorgeous off-the-shoulder number, which featured tiered detailing lined with black beading and a built-in bodysuit underneath.

The former Miss USA wore her hair in soft waves and keep her jewelry minimal to finish the look.

Olivia stars in Venus as a Boy, which follows “struggling street artist (Ty Hodges) in Los Angeles who falls in love with Ruby, a high-powered social media influencer and model from New York, after a chance encounter. Before they know it, they’ve spent an entire weekend together, creating their own universe,” according to Deadline.

The fashionista gushed over the film in an Instagram post she uploaded on Tuesday which showed the trailer for the film. "It was an honor to tell this story! I’m so proud of this film and all the creators behind it. @vaabmovie available 9/24. Details coming soon."

"You’re so great in this film. Thank you for being our #Ruby @oliviaculpo," Ty commented, while another follower replied: "Proud friend. You never stop inspiring me!!!"

As for Olivia’s red carpet style for the film’s premiere, it was just the latest time that she wowed with one of her ensembles.

Olivia dazzled in Capri wearing a black swimsuit with a gold chain waist belt

In a photo she shared on Instagram on Monday, she looked effortlessly chic as she struck a pose on a shore in Capri, Italy wearing a black one-piece swimsuit topped with a gold Chanel chain waist belt.

Olivia completed the look with a white button-down top and black sunglasses and palmed a textured clutch as she enjoyed the picturesque views of the ocean in the background.

