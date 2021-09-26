Olivia Culpo leaves fans in stitches with embarrassing fashion mishap

Olivia Culpo is known for sparking style inspiration with the trendsetting styles she posts on Instagram, but her latest photo gave fans the giggles when she shared what went down while she was striking a pose in an enviable ensemble.

The fashionista uploaded a photo of herself rocking the perfect outfit for fall - a corseted ivory body suit paired with long matching cutoff shorts and a beige blazer.

WATCH: Olivia Culpo's unexpected beachside video

She finished the look with two pairs of sunglasses: a round clear pair of Dion Lee opticals and oversized square Dion Lee tortoiseshell shades, and a fierce pair of tan boots we want asap.

"Felt really confident about this outfit until a bird [poop emoji] on my blazer lol. On another note, readers or sunnies @fwrd @dionlee," she captioned the photo.

Olivia’s followers chimed in to praise the look with one writing: "Love love your style", while others let her know that while that mishap with the bird wasn’t the most pleasant thing, there actually was a positive aspect about it.

Olivia's casual chic ensemble is so perfect for fall

"They say it’s good luck! Love the readers," one wrote. Another chimed in: "OMG that’s actually good luck!"

While Olivia went casual chic for this time around, she dazzled in a gorgeous Maison Valentino off-the-shoulder sheer dress, which featured tiered detailing lined with black beading and a built-in bodysuit underneath.

Olivia looked incredible in a Maison Valentino sheer dress

The former Miss USA wore her hair in soft waves and kept her jewelry minimal to finish the look.

Olivia stars in Venus as a Boy, which follows “struggling street artist (Ty Hodges) in Los Angeles who falls in love with Ruby, a high-powered social media influencer and model from New York, after a chance encounter. Before they know it, they’ve spent an entire weekend together, creating their own universe,” according to Deadline.

The fashionista gushed over the film in an Instagram post she uploaded on Tuesday which showed the trailer for the film. "It was an honor to tell this story! I’m so proud of this film and all the creators behind it. @vaabmovie available 9/24. Details coming soon."

