Ciara turns heads in a stunning wrap mini dress as she makes an exciting announcement

Ciara keeps stepping up her enviable style game - and building her entrepreneurial empire while she’s at it too.

The Level Up songstress looked stunning as she made an appearance on the Today Show wearing a gorgeous blue long sleeve, seersucker wrap dress from the YUZEFI FW21 RTW Collection. The slip mini dress, which comes complete with a tie-on cropped jacket ties at the waist and flattered Ciara’s incredible physique.

Ciara wowed in a Yuzefi mini dress on the Today Show

We loved the versatility of the wrap dress and its sleek silhouette. It's perfect for date nights, dinners with friends, and nights on the town too, and it pairs well with a strappy stiletto or booties/boots.

The Yuzefi dress retails for £395.00/$530, and we also found a similar version on ASOS for only $50.

Satin wrap dress, $50, ASOS

The mother-of-three’s skin was glowing when she popped up on the show remotely from her home, and she wore her long locks sleek, straight, and parted down the middle.

Ciara was on hand to discuss how she’s raising awareness about cervical cancer and also discuss her new children’s book, Why Not You? which she co-authored with husband Russell Wilson.

"My husband and I have our Why Not You Foundation...and we’ve had a longtime dream of wanting to create our own book and it’s the perfect opportunity," Ciara said when she was asked why they wanted to write the book together.

"We want to encourage kids everywhere to have that 'why not you' attitude because that’s what Russ and I had growing up," she said on the show. "Once a child taps into that it's game on. They’ll be set up to tackle their dreams."

Ciara and Russell's upcoming children's book Why Not You? will be released in March 2022

Following the appearance, she shared a photo of the book’s cover on Instagram and revealed the inspiring news to fans.

"So excited to reveal that me and @DangeRussWilson wrote our 1st picture book! WHY NOT YOU? This book will encourage kids to believe in themselves! With beautiful illustrations by @jessiedrawz, the book will be on sale from @RandomHouseKids in March 2022. Pre-order it now! Link in bio."

Ciara’s celebrity friends and fans chimed in with messages of congratulations, including Ludacris who wrote: "Congrats!" and Gabrielle Union who dropped a series of hearts. Another follower chimed in: "Now this is actual GOALS".

It certainly is. Excuse us while we drop that pre-order in our carts.

