Ciara sizzles in a lacy sheer dress as she reveals surprising celebrity connection The singer shared a sweet tribute that will warm your heart.

Ciara isn’t one to shy away from looks that turn heads, and that’s one reason why we love her style. The Level Up songstress proved that point yet again when she stepped out in a stunning lace dress - and we’re obsessed.

The mom-of-three made fans lose their minds when she shared a photo of herself on Instagram hanging out with Billie Eilish as she gave the singer a hug wearing a black lace sheer dress that hugged her curves and came complete with a major cutout at the bustline.

Ciara's lace dress is a total showstopper

The gorgeous number was also topped with a black velvet bow.

Ciara rocked her locks in a sleek ponytail to finish the look and also wore black boy shorts underneath the dress to keep it from showing too much.

Billie, meanwhile, also wore a monochromatic black ensemble and opted for a floral skirt paired with a chunky knit sweater for their night out on the town. “Happy Monday. @BillieEilish you’re amazing and so sweet,” Ciara captioned the post.

Fans dropped heart eyes and fire emojis in the comments, while others shared their hopes that the photo was a sign of an upcoming collaboration. "Please make a song together @ciara @billieeilish," one wrote.

We couldn't stop swooning over Ciara's monochromatic outfit at the Peter Dundas x Revolve NYFW show

The photo appears to be from the night of the MTV Video Music Awards, considering Ciara wore the exact same dress on the show's stage. We'll have to wait and see if her sweet tribute to Billie is a hint that new music is on the horizon for them.

In the meantime, the budding style mogul is continuing to take the fashion world by storm with her new clothing line LITA by Ciara, and also turned heads when she showed up at a New York Fashion Week show wearing a look we want in our closets asap.

The singer looked incredible when she shared several photos of herself on Instagram at the Peter Dundas x Revolve show putting her killer physique and toned legs on display as she struck several photos in the outfit before and after the show.

Ciara sat in the front row with Emily Ratajkowski and her BFF Lala Anthony

Ciara slayed in a brown leather corseted top paired with a pleated leather skirt, matching leather over-the-knee boots, and a coordinating fur coat.

The fashionista rocked her long hair sleek and parted down the middle and looked like she could’ve been one of the models walking down the runway as she sat in the front row next to Lala Anthony and Emily Ratajkowski who wowed in a zebra dress and a red midi dress, respectively.

Ciara also shared several videos from the show in her Instagram Stories, giving fans a glimpse of the famed designer’s collection, which was filled with dreamy metallic cut-out dresses, sequined mini dresses, leather shorts and overalls, and more.

