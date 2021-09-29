Holly Willoughby dazzles in dreamy floral dress – and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's no secret that Holly Willoughby is a fan of floral dresses, and the star dazzled fans on Wednesday in a dreamy floral number from one of her favourite brands, Nobody's Child.

The This Morning presenter looked stunning in the sustainable number, which she styled with her trusty black pointed heels.

Sharing the look with her millions of followers, Holly wrote: "Morning Wednesday… see you on @thismorning at 10am… we chat about UFO encounters with @shaunryderx and my Belle's favourite @annemarie will be here too".

Fans rushed to comment on the star's outfit, with one gushing: "Oh that's a fabulous dress… great colour," while another added: "Beautiful dress Holly" followed by a heart emoji.

Holly wore her icy blonde hair in her signature loose waves and sported the most gorgeous glowy makeup look, including a dark pink lip that matched her dress perfectly.

Holly Willoughby wowed fans on Wednesday

Sadly, it seems that her exact dress is no longer available online, however, we have sourced an amazing alternative so that you can recreate the look this autumn.

Ruched Keyhole Back Midi Dress, £39.20, Oasis

This isn’t the first time this week that Holly has stunned fans in florals. On Monday the star looked too beautiful for words in a flirty ruffled mini dress from Whistles.

The presenter looked fabulous in the frock, which featured gorgeous shoulder frills and a swishy above-knee skirt. She added her black heels and a pink glossy lip to finish the look.

Holly looked beautiful in her Whistles dress

She revealed she would be joined by Tamzin Outhwaite on the show, captioning her outfit post: "Morning Monday… Joined by my beautiful cousin-in law today @glamzin … see you on @thismorning at 10am. Dress by @thisiswhistles."

And as usual her look was a hit with fans - with one replying: "Beautiful!! Love this dress," and another agreeing: "Love this dress... so effortlessly chic." We couldn’t agree more and can't wait to see what Holly will wear next!

