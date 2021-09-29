Shania Twain sent her fans into meltdown on Wednesday when she marked a special anniversary wearing very little clothing.

The country superstar celebrated four years since the release of her album, Now, with a gorgeous black and white photo of herself wearing a semi-sheer lace bra and a pair of long animal print gloves, which she strategically placed over her chest.

"Four years ago today I released my album NOW. The album that reunited me with you all, I'm so grateful to it and to YOU," she captioned the stunning image of the album cover, which saw her resting her head in her hands as she gazed into the distance.

Fans were blown away by her appearance and it wasn't long before they expressed their delight over her saucy photo.

Shania delighted fans with a throwback to her stunning album cover

"Absolutely gorgeous!" exclaimed one follower. "Wow! I love you so much," gushed a second. A third added: "Beautiful!!" A fourth said: "Rocking the layered hair."

Others were desperate for the singer to release a follow-up, with one responding: "Shania, we are waiting for the follow-up. Please, hurry." Another echoed the sentiment, adding: "This album is amazing!! And I can’t wait for your next."

It's an exciting time for Shania, who is currently gearing up to return to Las Vegas for her residency in December.

Shania will soon return to the stage in Las Vegas

Although she has enjoyed global fame as a successful country singer, Shania sometimes still has to pinch herself when she thinks about her career to date.

Chatting to Official Charts in October, Shania opened up about the moment she realised she had made it, which was after her second album, The Woman In Me, was certified Diamond in America for shipments of 10 million copies.

"To say it went beyond my expectations is a huge understatement," she said. "The 1995 album first entered the Billboard country chart at Number 65, but by the end of the year, it was America's best-selling country album."

