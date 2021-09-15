Katy Perry rocks all-leather look amid big viral moment Going viral never looked so good

Katy Perry is no stranger to having her songs suddenly go big, as her previous album eras should testify, with several tracks that became overnight sensations.

MORE: Katy Perry shares witchy new look in the wake of incredible news

The singer is joining in on the fun of another big viral moment for one of her songs that came unexpectedly with a quirky clip.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katy Perry's Chocotopia adventure

Katy shared a video on her Instagram in honor of Shoesday Tuesday as she displayed some of the new releases from her Katy Perry Collections line of shoes.

She donned a figure-hugging tan leather outfit that almost made her look like a chic forest ranger, that was cinched in at the waist with a tied belt and with her golden locks.

MORE: Katy Perry's throwback concert clip has to be seen to be believed

She displayed the versatility of her shoes by tossing them in the air one by one and having them on her feet through the magic of editing.

However, she really made the video stand out from her usual Shoesday Tuesday uploads by soundtracking it with her song Harleys in Hawaii.

Katy promoted her shoes using Harleys in Hawaii

In the caption, she wrote, "When HiH is having a mome but it's also #ShoesdayTuesday#YouAndI aka @KatyPerryCollections and #KCs @amazonfashion."

Fans loved Katy's clip and immediately started imploring her to push the song as a single and get it even more traction, with one commenting, "Use the trending audio in tiktok, mom."

Another wrote, "YAY lets get HIH it's recognition," with a third adding, "QUEEN OF PROMOTION," with many others repeating the statement "Stream Harleys in Hawaii."

MORE: Katy Perry pledges surprising allegiance in quirky new pictures

MORE: Orlando Bloom shares throwback snap after ‘narrowly escaping death’ - and Katy Perry reacts

The song from her latest album, 2020's Smile, was released in 2019 but is now having a viral surge on TikTok, where users have been making videos to a slowed down version of it called You and I.

stream Harley’s In Hawaii to feel like you’re on an all expenses paid vacation — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 13, 2021

The singer recognized the building hype around her song

Katy initially acknowledged how much the song had been picking up on TikTok with a tweet that read, "Stream Harleys In Hawaii to feel like you're on an all expenses paid vacation."

Fans instantly started hyping the song up, taking it to some of its highest streaming totals since its release.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.