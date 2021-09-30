Nicole Scherzinger took glitz and glamour to a whole new level by rocking the sparkliest silver dress on The Masked Singer.

The 43-year-old looked sensational in her Versace micro-mini, which featured a structured one-shoulder neckline with a long sleeve and was bedazzled with so many sequins and glass embellishments it gave off major disco ball vibes.

Nicole accessorised with strands of zig-zag silver patterns in her long dark hair, which she wore poker straight, and her makeup featured silver diamantes extending from the outer corners of her eyes.

Posting some photos on Instagram, Nicole also filmed a fierce clip that saw her flipping her hair up and giving her best pout to the camera.

Nicole looked gorgeous in her Versace dress

Fans could barely contain themselves they were so blown away by Nicole's appearance, with one responding to the photos: "The look is on FIRE!" A second said: "OMG you are so beautiful!"

A third added: "I'm literally obsessed with this look! That hair and makeup is stunning," and a fourth wrote: "You glow like a diamond, but you are more valuable. I love you!"

Nicole wore the designer number for The Masked Singer's return last week, so this is the second time she has shared photos of her outfit on Instagram, and we don't blame her because it is by far her best look yet!

Her appearance comes after she wowed fans in a clip posted from her trip to the Algarve, Portugal, which saw her flaunt her figure in a black wetsuit that showed off her curves.

Nicole had legs for days in her sparkling mini dress

However, her followers were more fixated on what she was doing, as she casually rode across the water on a surfboard, which had been lifted into the air.

The board was held up high by machinery that propelled her forward in a technique called 'fliteboarding,' which is meant to simulate the experience of flying on water.

The adventure to Nicole was akin to a religious experience, which she explained in the caption for the incredible video she shared.

Fans were mesmerised by Nicole's video

She wrote: "Church on the water. When you believe, trust, and surrender the fear, confusion and worry…you'll find a peace that can carry you to literally walk, float, even fly on water.

"And just like that, my first day of trying this! Leading with trust, flying by faith and conquering your fears…you can do anything you put your heart, mind and spirit to."

She added: "Courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear, not absence of fear.' - Mark Twain. Have an AWE-some Sunday everyone. #GodistheGreatest."

