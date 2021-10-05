Adele teases upcoming music - and it's coming sooner than you think! October 15, get ready folks!

Adele finally gave fans what they were waiting for with a first taste of new music with her latest social media post.

The singer shared a short clip on her Instagram, a snippet from a music video most likely, as she put a cassette tape into a car radio.

She gave a glimpse at her look as it reflected on the rear view mirror, followed by a piano melody playing as she drove along with her music sheets flying behind her.

It then cut to black to read, "Easy On Me - October 15," revealing the release date of what will most likely be her first single from the new record.

Fans instantly went into overdrive upon seeing the clip and rushed to the comments to share their excitement with several heart and dancing emojis.

One commented: "OMG I LOVE YOU!!!!!! I've missed you," with another adding: "Fiiiinaaaaalllyyyyyyyyyyy."

Adele revealed her first single would drop on October 15

A third wrote: "Here we gooooooo," with one also saying: "Coming to annihilate the charts."

Indeed, the last time the British songstress released music, with 2015's 25, it became one of the world's best selling albums and has already sold over 20 million copies worldwide.

The Rolling in the Deep singer got fans majorly excited when billboards started popping up around the world bearing the number "30," rumored to be the title of her new project.

The 33-year-old seemingly confirmed that new music was on the way soon when she changed all her social media profile pictures to a simple navy blue color, with a link directing people to her website for further updates.

The album will be the singer's first since 2015's record-breaking 25

Fans of the singer have been waiting for a new album from the singer for almost six years now, having seen her undergo a massive physical transformation since then and also deliver a dynamite performance on Saturday Night Live.

