Rochelle Humes is one busy woman! A mother-of-three, a glittering TV career as well as an author, we just can't keep up right now.

The 32-year-old has fast become a style icon with her incredible wardrobe, which is a true mix of high street pieces and designer items. The This Morning host has also just announced her collaboration with Regatta, and sat down with HELLO! to discuss the new range, which includes eight glorious styles that are perfect for the colder months.

Rochelle's favourite jacket was hard to pick. She explained: "I love the whole range – each coat fits a different look and occasion, but if I had to pick one right now my favourite would be the Keava. The metallic bronze adds a unique touch to any outfit!"

Styling outerwear can be quite difficult, but the former Saturdays singer has the best tips. "Pair with a heeled boot or style with gym gear and hair up!"

Keava Insulated Quilted Jacket Bronze, £90, Regatta

One of the jackets from her Regatta collection is made from 35 plastic bottles. Contributing to the sustainable fashion movement is close to her heart.

Winslow Insulated Quilted Jacket Light Vanilla, £100, Regatta

The working mum explained: "It was so important to me to include a sustainable option within my Regatta collection – the brand is known for its incredible sustainability collections. I really try to reuse my outfits and remember that a piece isn’t just for a one-off occasion. "

Ribbed Bodysuit, £11.99, Zara

A self-confessed high street shopper, Rochelle's top spot is one of our faves, too. "I’m a big fan of Zara. My best fashion bargain is a Zara body, they’re a staple in my wardrobe and go with everything." She also loves cosy textures when the weather gets colder. "I love knit dresses! You’re instantly put together and they’re super flattering."

Belted Rib Knit Dress, £109, Karen Millen

Although she is a style icon for many, the My Little Coco founder takes inspiration from some very glam celebs. "I love Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntingon-Whiteley’s style. I am a big fan of neutral tones and Rosie nails it, so chic, so classic."

