We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan is non-stop right now! The hard-working actress shared some behind-the-scenes footage of her filming Brassic and we are loving the action shots.

READ: Michelle Keegan stuns in must-see behind-the-scenes snaps from Jess Wright's wedding

In the video, the wife of Mark Wright can be seen running at the camera, wearing a brown pair of joggers, boots, a little crop top, and a red puffer jacket. Puffer jackets are big news this season and MK is right on trend with this one.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan's 7 Beauty Secrets

We aren't sure where it's from but we've found some fab alternatives. If you've been inspired by the Coronation Street star, keep scrolling!

MORE: Michelle Keegan wows on a date night with Mark Wright - rocking a 2K handbag

Fashion is always on the brunette beauty's mind, and last week she looked picture-perfect as she posed with her beloved pet dogs in a striking set of new snaps, announcing the launch of her autumn collection with online store Very.

Michelle looked amazing in her sporty outfit

The new line features a range of warming coats, chunky knits, and dog coats to match. Shot on location in Manchester, Michelle showcased the stunning new looks in the collection both indoors and out in the company of her furry friends. The star paired jeans with relaxed shirts and longline knitted cardigans. Cosy!

Superdry Toya high shine padded jacket with fur trim hood in red, £85, ASOS

Speaking about her latest project, Michelle said: "My favourite thing about the autumn is cosy nights in, the nights get a little bit colder, and I love wearing layers - so I'm glad that my dogs can join in with their own matching comfy coats!"

READ: Michelle Keegan looks flawless in swimsuit photo – and her fitness secrets might surprise you

Dare 2b Women's Glamorize II Waterproof Luxe Ski Jacket, £139.95, Regatta

She added: "Each Very collection that we work on is full of my favourite items. It's so difficult to choose a favourite piece, but I really love the jade and cream over-sized jumper – it's ideal for wearing off the shoulder in the day and over boots to transition into an ideal autumn night look."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.