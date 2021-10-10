Kim Kardashian causes a stir in a skintight pink catsuit - but her massive coat has everyone talking The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made a splash at her SNL afterparty.

After making her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live last night, Kim Kardashian hit the streets of New York City in a head-turning look no one saw coming.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian makes bold statement about relationship with Kanye West on SNL

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wowed at her star-studded SNL afterparty wearing a spandex hot pink long-sleeved catsuit paired with a huge matching ruffled cloak that she wore off the shoulders as she strutted into the event.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian wasn't nervous to host SNL

Kim paired the look with massive glam diamond-studded earrings and wore her long locks in her signature straight and sleek style.

MORE: Kim Kardashian channels Kanye West with a shocking transformation no one saw coming

Khloe Kardashian also attended the afterparty with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, and she looked sensational as she put her toned legs on display in a monochromatic red ensemble - a curve-hugging mini dress paired with a matching coat, fiery pumps, a leather clutch, and a face mask.

Kim has had a thing for catsuits lately

Scott, meanwhile, kept a low profile and opted for printed cargo pants and a black North Face jacket.

MORE: Kylie Jenner's menu on board $72.8million private jet will leave you speechless

Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, was on hand too with her boyfriend Corey Gamble wearing a black top, pants, and boots, with a matching coat that came complete with satin lapels.

The SKIMS mogul’s family were just a few of the celebrity attendees at the fete. Gayle King popped into the party too wearing a vibrant striped dress and coordinating red boots, and Rami Malek, Karlie Kloss, and LaLa Anthony were on hand to celebrate with Kim as well.

Khloe looked stunning as she attended Kim's SNL afterparty with Scott Disick

Fans went wild over Kim’s hosting debut, which has been getting a lot of praise on social media, particularly her opening monologue, in which she poked fun at herself, Kanye West, her family members, and more.

"I've been very blessed in this life, and I'm grateful for everything, honestly, all the ups, all the downs," she said in her monologue. "I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he's the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids."

"So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality. I know it sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth. And if there's one thing that I always strive to be, it's genuine."

Kim Kardashian West’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/t60b6ZC6cl — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's SNL Monologue

The Twitterverse lost their minds over it, with one tweeting: "Whomever wrote #KimKardashian opening monologue nailed it." Another added: "Um...Kim Kardashian probably had one of the best opening monologues for SNL ever. PROP HER," another added.

Following the appearance, Kim shared a video in her Instagram Story that showed her walking with friends, including Stephani Shepherd who cheered her on and said “You did it!” as the SKIMS beauty mogul through up her hands and yelled.

The mom-of-four not only nailed her monologue, but she also appeared in several skits that fans and SNL lovers raved about too.

A cause for celebration indeed.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.