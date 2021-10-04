Demi Moore is a total showstopper in a daring netted jumpsuit Here's further proof that the Ghost star is aging backwards.

Demi Moore has been turning heads nonstop as she’s taken in the sights and sounds of Paris and Milan Fashion Week, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

For her latest ensemble, the Corporate Animals star, 58, wowed in a black netted jumpsuit that flashed major cleavage as she strolled into Stella McCartney’s fashion show in Paris on Monday with her daughter Scout, 30.

Demi's daughter Tallulah shows off her stunning engagement ring

Demi paired the number with a quilted bomber jacket, clear opticals, and black booties, and she palmed a black clutch, as Scout walked behind her wearing a coordinating black crop top, white wide-leg pants, and black and clear wedge heels.

The duo was the epitome of fashion week season chic as they headed into the event.

Demi and Scout enjoyed a mother-daughter day out at Stella McCartney's show

Demi’s trendy appearance is just her latest on the fashion week scene. After wowing in a gorgeous white ensemble at the Milan Fashion Week Fendace show, Demi kept the fun going and attended a party for the Versace-Fendi collab wearing a gorgeous silk outfit that she could’ve worn to bed after she left the fete.

The Ghost star looked like a total knockout in photos she shared on Instagram, which showed her wearing a stunning, long printed blue Versace blazer paired with a matching skirt.

We're obsessed with Demi and Scout's coordinating style!

She completed the ensemble with a gold Fendi logo choker and gold Fendi logo hoop earrings and flashed a smile as she posed for a photo opp at the bash with Jude Law’s daughter Iris Law, 20, as well as Addison Rae, and Riverdale star Cole Sprouse.

Iris wowed in a Fendi cutout crop top topped with a pink fur stole, paired with a matching high-waist skirt, and Addison looked sensational in a Versace crop top and matching skirt.

Demi stunned in a printed Versace ensemble at the Milan Fashion Week Fendace afterparty

"The fun continued…#FENDACE," Demi captioned the post. And it’s clearly still going strong.

