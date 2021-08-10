Kim and Khloe Kardashian twin in skintight leather looks to support Kanye West The sisters look incredible!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have called it quits, but that doesn’t mean the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star won’t show up in full force (and serve a major look) to support her estranged husband.

The SKIMS mogul shared a snap of herself on Instagram that showed her striking a pose next to her sister Khloe Kardashian, showing off her svelte figure in a red leather zip-up jumpsuit that she paired with oversized black square sunglasses.

Khloe twinned with Kim in a black version of the jumpsuit and completed her look with shades that were identical to the mom-of-four’s frames.

Khloe and Kim rocked identical looks to Kanye's second Donda listening party in Atlanta

Kim shared several new photos in the post, most of which appeared to be from Kanye’s second Donda listening party at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

In another snap, North, eight, and Saint, five, stood in front of the sisters rocking black shirts and black leather pants that matched their ensembles too. Saint had on a pair of Yeezys.

The post also included several sweet moments, including Kim giving Chicago, three, who was wearing her shades, a hug, and a kiss, and another where Psalm, two, stood on a chair and watched his dad on the football field.

Kim's kids matched her look too in black leather pants and black tops

Although Kim and her family were photographed from a distance by surprised fans who promptly posted the shots on social media, it marked the first clear photos of them at the show.

And we wouldn’t be surprised if Kanye had a hand in styling their outfits too.

The surprise listening party came after the hip hop mogul’s first listening party in Atlanta in July. Kanye was set to release the album at midnight the night of the second listening party on Aug. 6, but Donda still hasn’t dropped yet.

Kim shared the sweetest photo of herself cuddling her daughter Chicago

Kim’s appearance at both events shocked fans considering she filed for divorce from Kanye in February after months of split speculation, and the pair hadn’t been seen in public since.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot in 2014.

