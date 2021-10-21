Lara Spencer looks fabulous in her all-time favorite mini dress teamed with gold heels The Good Morning America star has a great sense of style

Lara Spencer rarely puts a foot wrong when it comes to her fashion choices and her outfit on Wednesday's Good Morning America was extra special.

The TV star posted an outfit of the day post on Instagram ahead of the show, revealing that her DVF mini dress was a piece she has had for many years, and one of her favorites.

The design featured a green tiger print contrasting with green panels and looked stylish teamed with a black Zara sweater with a faux fur collar, and gold Gucci heels.

VIDEO: GMA's Lara Spencer and daughter perform impressive stunt on vacation

The mom-of-two wrote further details about her outfit in the caption of her picture. "GMA today-a @dvf dress from the stone ages that I love so much-emerald green AND a tiger print? I will keep this thing forever!

"A @zara sweater w faux fur collar layered on top and Gucci sandals from my fave @consigneddesigns. Hair by King Gregg and makeup by Queen Brooke. Happy Wednesday!"

Lara's fans and co-stars were quick to comment on the photo, with ABC's medic Jennifer Ashton writing: "Nothing from you says 'stone age' by the way!" while a fan wrote: "Beautiful," alongside a series of fire emojis.

GMA's Lara Spencer looked fabulous in her favorite mini dress

A third person added: "I was just going to ask where did you ever find this gorgeous dress." A fourth remarked: "You look absolutely beautiful."

After a well-deserved break over the summer, which saw Lara enjoy several vacations in Europe with her family, the star is now back in full work mode.

Lara with her husband Richard McVey

As well as appearing on GMA several times a week, Lara is also busy shooting the second series of her HGTV show, Everything But The House.

What's more, the star is currently filming in her hometown, Garden City, New York, which more than delighted her.

Lara with her son Duff

The TV personality shared a picture of her posing behind a camera mid-shoot, alongside the caption: "When worlds collide! What a treat to be shooting my new @hgtv show in my hometown-and all by coincidence! Garden City, NY-you will always have my heart. #strongislandproud (ps-season 2 of “Everything But The House” premieres in April!)"

