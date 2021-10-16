Lara Spencer stuns fans with photo alongside her very tall older brother This is amazing!

Lara Spencer is one of five children and on Friday she got to play 'bring a sibling to work day' when she shared a photo with her big brother on the set of GMA.

The TV personality turned heads with an image alongside her older brother and height certainly runs in the family.

MORE: Lara Spencer's foyer inside luxury Connecticut home will give you chills

Lara took to Instagram with an image of herself hugging Kirk Von Seelen in front of the Good Morning America sign.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lara Spencer and daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt together

She simply captioned the photo: "Big brothers rock. Love you Kirk," and he wasted no time responding as he wrote: "Right back at you, sis."

Fans loved the photo and their cute interaction and commented: "Awww Laura this just the cutest! Such a beautiful family you have," and, "Lil Kirk is so tall now."

MORE: Lara Spencer's latest photo with daughter leaves fans in disbelief

SEE: Good Morning America's hosts' homes are another level: Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, more

Many more marveled at his stature, and Lara was inundated with kind words from her social media followers who adored the unexpected family photo.

Lara and her brother had kind words about one another

Lara's brother, Kirk, is a successful financial executive who lives in Virginia.

Despite their distance, Lara is incredibly close to her family. During the summer, she updated her social media followers with some bittersweet family news.

MORE: Lara Spencer's photo of husband sparks major reaction

SEE: Lara Spencer shares then-and-now photos for heartfelt reason

Alongside a snapshot of herself with her beloved mum and also with a dear friend, Lara wrote a poignant message wishing them happy birthday but also paying tribute to her late dad, who also would have been ringing in his special day.

Lara is one of five siblings

"These two," the mum-of-two wrote. "Today is August 4th-The birthdays of my wonderful mom and one of my crazy, goofy, dearest friends Susan-both pictured here; it's ALSO the birthday of my amazing, larger than life dad.

Lara continued: "I close my eyes and can see him clear as day-beer in hand, giant smile on his face. We miss and celebrate you today and everyday big Daddy-o.

"I imagine you are chugging with someone very cool up there right about now. Having the same birthday as mom always made the party twice as special and a million times more fun.

"To Susan and mom-I hope this is the best one yet; And to all the August 4 babies out there, Happy birthday on this very special day. #Iloveleos."

Lara's father, Richard Von Seelen, passed away in January 2011. His obituary said he died peacefully and was survived by his devoted wife, Carolyn, and his five children.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.