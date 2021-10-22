Demi Moore stuns in unexpected red carpet outfit that needs to be seen

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Demi Moore swapped her typical figure-hugging outfits for something a bit more laid back on Thursday as she attended a glitzy event in Los Angeles.

The 58-year-old still looked gorgeous rocking an oversized polka dot print dress by Fendi that featured long sleeves, side slits, and a foulard collar that created a draped effect at the launch of photographer Brian Bowen Smith's photo book Drivebys.

Flashing a hint of her toned legs, Demi teamed the flowing frock with a pair of patent leather knee-high boots and a black Fendi purse. She wore her trademark locks down and straight and opted for a minimal makeup look consisting of a glossy lip and dewy complexion.

Demi looked gorgeous in her quirky designer frock

Earlier this week, the actress made another style statement at the Elle Women in Hollywood event which championed the efforts of women in the industry involved with activism and other incredible work.

Demi wore a gorgeous black gown that made her look statuesque with a strapless top half and a gold chain that ran against her chest, supporting the skirt with gathered fabric. She paired it with a matching overcoat and slicked back hair tied in a ponytail, plus some gold jewellery to make the entire outfit even chicer.

The actress was on hand to present an honour to her friend Salma Hayek, who couldn't be in attendance due to possible exposure to COVID-19 at the Eternals premiere.

Sharing pictures of herself from the star-studded event, including one of her on stage, on Instagram, Demi penned: "What a powerful night at the @elleusa Women in Hollywood event surrounded by so many amazing women!

Demi looked gorgeous in her black gown

"It was my pleasure to present this honor to my dear friend, the incomparable @salmahayek. You were missed but celebrated! And Rita Moreno is beyond incredible — a role model to us all for living life to the fullest and never giving up.

"Congratulations to all of the honorees. When we raise one up, we all rise up," she concluded.

