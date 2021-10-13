Olivia Culpo’s favorite cut-out dress just got a major markdown in Shopbop’s epic sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

If there was one dress of the summer, it was Cult Gaia’s chic cut-out Serita dress, and Olivia Culpo, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Hailey Bieber are just a few of the stars who are obsessed with it.

MORE: Olivia Culpo stuns a la Tracee Ellis Ross in the cut-out dress of the summer

And we and other Cult Gaia fans are too.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Olivia made light of a major fashion mishap in the BEST way

The $458 dress is so popular that whenever it restocks it quickly sells out, and it rarely goes on sale...until now.

SHOP: Tracee Ellis Ross wore THE dress of the summer and we found the best lookalike for $12

It happens to be in Shopbop’s epic sale, where you can get 15% off orders of $200+, 20% off of orders $500 or more, and 25% off of orders $800 or more with the code STYLE, which means the Serita dress is almost $100 less than it usually costs.

Olivia loves the Cult Gaia Serita dress so much that she called it her favorite dress of the summer

But make sure to hurry if you want to snag the deal. The sale ends tomorrow and there are so many other great deals too (shop them all here).

As for what makes the woven knit maxi dress such a closet staple, the cutouts are figure-flattering and reveal a flirty glimpse of the waist. It also has a bra silhouette and open-back detailing.

Cult Gaia Serita Dress $458 regular, $378 on sale with code STYLE, Shopbop

In short, it screams resort style in the best way, which is perfect for end-of-the-year holiday vacations.

Cut-outs were all the rage this summer, and the dress fits so well that fashion lovers were clamoring to add it to their wardrobes.

The same is still true for fall and winter getaways.

Olivia looked incredible in an Instagram post this summer wearing the dress, which showed her lounging on her floor revealing a flash off her sculpted abs via the cutouts.

The former Miss USA kept her jewelry minimal for the look, wearing an assortment of gold rings, and added an edge with a fierce cat eye on her eyes, and a pop of pink on her lips.

Tracee Ellis Ross made fans go wild when she wore the Cult Gaia Serita dress this summer

Olivia loved the dress so much that she posted another snap of herself in it over the weekend, captioning the photo, "Fav dress of the summer appreciation post @cultgaia."

Meanwhile, Tracee rocked the sleek number in the new olive colorway as she enjoyed a beach vacation in May.

We spotted the look immediately when the Black-Ish star uploaded a slow-motion video of herself sauntering around a backyard and dancing barefoot, wearing the curve-hugging dress with cat-eye frames.

Fans swooned over the post, with one writing: "Omgggg" and another adding: "Beautiful!" She looked sensational.

Excuse us while we add this huge deal to our carts.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.