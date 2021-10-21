Demi Moore dons show-stopping black gown for heartfelt celebration

Demi Moore made another major style statement with her latest social media post, as she showed off her look for a special event.

MORE: Rumer Willis shares emotional health update for important reason

The star attended the Elle Women in Hollywood event which championed the efforts of women in the industry involved with activism and other incredible work.

She shared pictures of herself from the star-studded event, including one of hers on stage, and more with celebrities like Gal Gadot, Ciara, and Eva Longoria.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Demi Moore celebrates Paris Fashion Week with daughter, Scout, and other high-profile guests

Demi wore a gorgeous black gown that made her look absolutely statuesque with a strapless top half and a gold chain that ran against her chest, supporting the skirt with gathered fabric.

She paired it with a matching overcoat and slicked back hair tied in a ponytail, plus some gold jewelry to make the entire outfit even more chic.

MORE: Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah makes confession about appearance in unexpected outfit

The actress was on hand to present an honor to her friend Salma Hayek, who couldn't be in attendance due to possible exposure to COVID-19 at the Eternals premiere.

Demi wrote in the caption: "What a powerful night at the @elleusa Women in Hollywood event surrounded by so many amazing women!

Demi stunned at the Elle event in a statuesque black gown

"It was my pleasure to present this honor to my dear friend, the incomparable @salmahayek. You were missed but celebrated! And Rita Moreno is beyond incredible — a role model to us all for living life to the fullest and never giving up.

"Congratulations to all of the honorees. When we raise one up, we all rise up," she concluded.

MORE: Demi Moore and daughter shock fans with their appearance in gorgeous Paris Fashion Week snaps

MORE: Demi Moore is a total showstopper in a daring netted jumpsuit

Fans were immediately taken by not only Demi's powerful sentiment but also her look, as one commented: "You are so beautiful."

Another wrote: "You are a queen," with a third adding: "You look GORGEOUS" and one saying: "Always So Stunning Demi!!!"

The Ghost actress has been on a major fashion roll lately, leaving many mightily impressed with her stand-out looks.

The mother-daughter duo donned sensational outfits for a special event

She recently had another big moment with her daughter Scout Willis as they donned glamorous outfits to celebrate their friend Alber Elbaz.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.