Nicole Richie’s boho-chic robe could double as a wrap dress - and we’re obsessed

Nicole Richie made the best return to social media after accidentally setting her hair on fire on her birthday.

After sharing a post that showed her frolicking in a garden with long curly locks, the reality star popped back up on Monday with the debut of her second boho-chic House of Harlow 1960 x Etsy collection, following the launch of her first collab with the online retailer this spring, which fans went wild over.

Just like the first time, Nicole co-designed the limited-edition collection with a squad of creators she hand-selected from the site, and there’s a whole new set of gorgeous pieces to choose from.

Shoppers can choose from a variety of pieces for the home, as well as pajamas, quilts, Christmas stockings, dog pillows, kaftans, and more, but there’s one item at the top of our wish lists.

Robe, $160, Etsy

Nicole stunned in a chic robe topped with a leaf print in a campaign photo, and it looked like a wrap dress at first glance. The cozy number also comes in a floral variety too.

It’s a great piece for gifts for the upcoming holiday season, and given the pajamas as outfits trend that’s still going strong, we doubt anyone would look twice if you threw it on with heels.

"This is my second drop with Etsy," the mom of two told People. "I started working with them in the spring, but this season, I really focused on gifting, because it's the holidays."

Nicole added that her spring/summer line "really focused on a kind of seventies, desert-inspired color palette, working with a lot of rust, burnt oranges, bright reds, and mustard yellows."

Nicole announced the debut of her second House of Harlow x Etsy collection on Monday

For fall and winter, she's "still keeping that seventies luxe kind of feel, but bringing in a little bit rock and roll — some jewel tones, plush velvets, tiles, and a lot of marble and crystal.

They are "very quintessential House of Harlow," she continued.

We couldn't be more thrilled.

