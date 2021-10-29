Oti Mabuse always understands the assignment when she showcases her fashion online, and the Strictly dancer has done it again in a divine dress.

DISCOVER: Strictly Come Dancing tattoos: From Neil Jones to Oti Mabuse, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Márquez

The 31-year-old took to her social media channels on Friday wearing a stunning grey over-the-shoulder dress that was cinched at her waist. The star also showed off her toned legs, as she posed on a chair with one of them on display. However, it was her second photo that had fans doing a double take as she'd transformed into a witch complete with fake green nose and orange teeth.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oti Mabuse looks stunning in blue ASOS dress

The dancer referenced this in her caption, as she joked: "Dress up for Halloween... they said! It will be fun... they said... thanks Rachel, see how I went from slide 1 to 2 #halloweencostume #witchesofinstagram."

SEE: Strictly's Oti Mabuse and husband Marius Iepure's most adorable photos of all time

MORE: Oti Mabuse turns heads in shimmering gown and tiara

The star received a lot of support for her post, especially from co-stars with Nancy Xu and Cameron Lombard, who posted crying with laughter and flame emojis.

One fan joked: "Slide 1 vs 2 is when you first meet them vs when you get comfortable around them."

But many more were still blown away by Oti's beauty as one enthused: "A goddess," and a second posted: "Loving the outfit," and a third added: "Witchery goddess."

Oti resembled a goddess in her stunning dress

Oti always blows us away with her sensational fashion, and she recently stole the show on It Takes Two when she appeared in a bold blue dress.

The dancer looked flawless in a draped number she'd worn on many an occasion – which we love! – and she completed the look with pretty drop earrings and simple black ankle boots, as well as her usual flawless makeup.

Sadly, we won't be treated to her looks anymore on the Strictly dancefloor as she was eliminated last weekend with partner Ugo Monye.

Taking to Instagram following their elimination, Oti shared a moving one-minute video in which Ugo shared his disappointment about not making it through to Halloween Week but thanked Oti for the "journey".

Oti's fans saw the funny side of her look

"So, our journey on Strictly is over, unfortunately for the two of us. We haven't quite made it to Halloween Week but Oti, thank you so much," Ugo began saying.

"Oh my goodness," Oti said with a sad face as he continued: "I think for me, all I wanted to do was get to it and considering who's left I think I absolutely reached the peak of my potential but it's just been an amazing journey. Thank you so much."

MORE: Oti Mabuse soaks up the sun in the brightest T-shirt dress

SEE: All you need to know about Strictly star Oti Mabuse's husband

The Greatest Dancer judge was quick to compliment her dance partner, adding: "Thank you, I adore you. Thank you for your time and for pushing even with your injury. Honestly, thank you. And the fun, you've taught me something, you've taught me to have fun and enjoy every single moment.

"But another thing, to everyone who voted from week two up until this point, we appreciate it and you guys so much," Oti said towards the end of the video.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.