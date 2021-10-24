Strictly's fourth celebrity eliminated after scoring sparks debate Strictly Come Dancing's fourth celebrity has left the dancefloor

Question of Sport star Ugo Monye became the fourth celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing following the dance-off on Sunday evening's show.

Ugo and his partner Oti Mabuse landed in the bottom two alongside Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu, meaning both couples had to perform again.

MORE: Strictly fans driven wild after AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington's 'intense' routine

Ugo and Oti danced their Rumba to Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic, and Rhys and Nancy performed their American Smooth to Michael Bublé's I’ve Got The World On A String.

The judges unanimously decided to save the children's TV presenter and his partner – although earlier they hadn't been quite so united!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Dan Walker reveals shock friendship with major US star

Viewers and dancers were surprised on Saturday night, after Craig Revel Horwood only awarded Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec a four following their Rumba to Shania Twain's You're Still The One.

READ: Strictly's Tilly Ramsay details 'tough week' after LBC host body-shamed her

MORE: Strictly's Dan Walker pays emotional tribute to wife

While the other judges were more complimentary, Craig criticised the dance for being "too polite".

Ugo and partner Oti performed their Rumba again in the dance-off

Fans quickly took to social media during the show to share their support for Sara, with one writing: "Look how far she’s come," "Sara Davies looked beautiful tonight," and: "Always fabulous!"

One thing the judges and the public did seem to agree on was that sadly, it was Ugo's time to leave.

Craig said: "I just want to say I have the greatest respect for every celebrity who is brave enough to come on this show and bare their heart and soul to the nation, it takes guts. But, the couple I’d like to save is Rhys and Nancy."

Ugo had to miss last week's show due to a back injury

Motsi Mabuse agreed, saying: "One couple was definitely stronger in this performance and I will save Rhys and Nancy."

Anton Du Beke said: "On that performance alone, I’m going to give it to Rhys and Nancy."

Head judge Shirley Ballas' deciding vote wasn't needed, but the star confirmed that she also would have decided to save Rhys and Nancy.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.